The Tehama Conservation Fund in Tehama County is the recipient of $270,430 from the CalFire Local Fire Prevention Grants Program.
According to CalFire, the Tehama Conservation Fund will use the grant for its TinderSmart Tehama Program. The program will help to reduce hazardous vegetative fuels around homes and adjacent open spaces within the private parcels owned by willing Tehama County participants. Tehama Conservation Fund said reducing hazardous vegetative fuels will reduce the risk of ignition and fire spread around structures and adjacent open areas.Implementation of the program will include an array of methods, such as chipping, mastication and hand treatment, to treat vegetative fuels in designated areas.CalFire awarded a total of $43.5 million to fund 55 fire prevention projects for local organizations across the state. The awarded projects focus on the reduction of wildfire risks to homes and communities in California.
“We have doubled down on our efforts to clear brush, inspect homes for defensible space and reduce the risk of wildfires,” said Chief Thomas Porter, CalFire director. “These 55 local projects will play a critical role in augmenting our fire prevention efforts.”
CalFire’s Fire Prevention Grant Program is part of the California Climate Investments - a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment – particularly in low income and disadvantaged communities.
Award recipients include cities, counties, fire districts, Native American tribes and other non-profits. These projects all meet the goals and objectives of California’s Strategic Fire Plan adopted in 2019.The purpose of the Tehama Conservation Fund-Resource Conservation District is to provide assistance to organizations, public agencies, and private entities involved in the conservation of natural resources and cultural heritage and to facilitate collaborative planning efforts of such organizations, public agencies, and private entities.