The 2020 Memories book published by the Tehama County Genealogical and Historical Society is stock-full of information and stories concerning the richness of the county's history.
Available to the public for minimal cost, the book is one in an annual series that has covered the history of Tehama County trailing back to before the county and its surrounding areas became civilized.
Within the 182 page book are 11 historically-based stories and dozens of maps, photographs and pictures, such as the 1934 photo on the book's front cover of the Willard Crossing Subway under the Southern Pacific Railway on South Main Street in Red Bluff.
Inside the book, Michael McCarty shares the story of the Willard Crossing Subway, nicknamed Death Crossing. McCarty is a Red Bluff native whose passion is the original Highway 99 and old bridges.
And then there is the story of Helen Brodt – A Woman Pioneer of Lassen's Peak, by Harry Noyes, Pratt, originally printed in 1924 in the Overland Monthly and Out West Magazine. Through a series of letters and narrative, the story shares the tale of “forgotten history. . . from the lighter side of the pioneer life 60 years ago” (now 157 years ago).
There are stories and memories about the Collins Brothers, also pioneers of Lassen Volcanic National Park, Little Campers of America, The Legacy of Pleasant Dixon Logan, and much more.
The Tehama County Genealogical and Historical Society had the booked printed in Chico by Heidenberg Graphics. The booked can be purchased at The Book Barn in Red Bluff, Tehama County Museum in Tehama, and by contacting the society online at tehama-county-genealogical-historical-society.square.site.
Anyone interested in submitting a story pertaining to people, places or event in Tehama County history based on original research, personal interviews, recollection and such, are welcome to contact Josie Smith at 530-591-3869.
The purpose of the Tehama County Genealogical and Historical Society is to encourage valid research relating to the history and genealogy of the county, preserve and share its history, and collaborate with individuals, the Tehama County Library, and local museums to collet items of historical significance. New members are always welcome.