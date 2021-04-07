The 2020 Tehama County 4-H Outstanding Community Service Award was presented to Flournoy/Paskenta 4-H member Makayla Lodin at the Annual 4-H Awards Day. She is the 11-years- old daughter of Jim and Melissa Lodin.
Lodin has been recognized for positively impacting her community and being a positive role model in and out of 4-H. She has put much thought and time into her community service projects, recently sewing over 400 face masks during the COVID pandemic, which she donated throughout the community.
“I think it is important to sew face masks because I want to help my community stay safe from the virus,” Lodin said.
She has also sewn 100 pillow cases for fire victims, baking cookies for firemen, and donating new toys to the kids of the Carr and Camp wildfires.
Other 4-H community involvement has been placing flags on the veterans graves for Memorial Day, helping serve and clean up at the St. Patricks Day dinner in Paskenta, helping raise money for 4-H camp at the Tractor Supply Clover Drive and 4-H camp yard sale, and sewing baby blankets for the 4-H week baby basket.
“Being a part of my community in a way that I can help out others makes me feel good, because I like to make a difference,” Lodin added.
This is her sixth year in 4-H, during which she has been involved in the projects of Community Service, Swine, Cooking, Sewing, Passports Around the World, 4-H Pen Pals with Wisconsin 4-H, and Rock Painting. However, the community service projects have been the highlight of Lodin's 4-H experiences.
“Things I like about 4-H is that it teaches me to give back to my community, and I have fun doing it, by doing things I love, like sewing,” she said.
Youth increase their confidence, learn to make decisions, learn to work as a team, and realize that they can make a difference in their community, which is why the Tehama County 4-H Outstanding Service Award was created in 2015.
“We are happy to present this year’s award to Makayla and look forward to seeing her grow throughout the 4-H program.,” said Cindy McClain of Tehama County 4-H. “Makayla received a Community Service 4-H Hat Pin, 4-H Duffle Bag and her name on the perpetual Outstanding Service Award Trophy.”
Lodin is a student at Richfield Elementary School.