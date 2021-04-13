Tehama County 4-H Rocks

The Tehama County 4-H program has a new project in from of the office in Red Bluff which features a painted rock garden.
As 4-H youth and families have been home through the COVID-19 pandemic, they became creative by painting rocks, which they have shared around the community in hopes of brightening people’s days.
Be on the lookout for these little rocks around the community said Tehama County 4-H leader Cindy Dixon.
“If you come across one of them, be sure to let the 'Tehama 4-H Rocks' facebook site know by posting a picture of your find,” she added.
In addition, a rock finder can stop by the 4-H office, 1754 Walnut St., Red Bluff, to see the “Rock Garden”highlighting many of the rocks 4-hers have painted, along with others who are sharing their rocks in the garden.
“Go by and check out the 4-H Rock Garden and feel free to leave a rock or two and take a rock to a new location, tracking the rocks travels on the Tehama 4-H Rocks facebook site,” Dixon said.
Tehama County 4-H Office expressed a big thank you to all those who helped its rock garden to grow, such as the handcrafted and donated metal “Tehama 4-H Rocks” sign posted in the garden that was made by Daniel and Dustin of O'Briens Iron Targets.