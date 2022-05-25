The impacts of the ongoing pandemic and the recent 2022 Abbott recall of certain powdered
infant formulas has led to periodic shortages of major brands of formula. The infant formula supply
chain problems have affected all consumers, including California WIC families receiving
formulas.
California health agencies are monitoring reports of widespread low-stock situations, outages, and rationing of powdered infant formula in the state.
The FDA and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) warn against using recipes to make
homemade infant formula. Using homemade infant formula can lead to serious health
problems for infants and is not safe, reported the Tehama County Health Services Agency, adding, an infant's nutritional needs are very specific, especially in the first year of life.
“Feeding your infant under 1 year old cow, goat or plant-based milk is not a safe or healthy option,” said Jayme Bottke, Tehama County Health Services Agency executive director. “When an infant is given non-human milk or milk substitutes in the first 12 months after birth, it is very hard for their body to digest, may cause serious health problems and negatively impact an infant’s development.”
She included, those with infants should not water down formula with extra water to make it last longer. “Adding extra water decreases and dilutes the nutrients and may cause serious growth problems or
imbalances in vital nutrients that can lead to serious health problems. Always mix formula as
directed by the manufacturer,” Bottle said. “We understand that many families are affected by the shortage. In most cases, infants can switch between brands of formula without issue. If your infant has specific health needs, contact your pediatrician before making any changes.”
Those with any concerns about their infant's nutrition, need to talk with a pediatrician.
For anyone struggling to find baby formula during the shortage, here are some county health services tips that can help:
• Call stores before shopping to see if the formula is available. Ask grocers what days they expect formula shipments.
• Check smaller stores, such as family-owned pharmacies and grocers.
• For most infants, it is okay to switch to any available formula, swap name brand formulas for store brand formulas.
• Buy formula online until store shortages ease. Purchase from well recognized distributors and pharmacies rather than individually sold or auction sites. Do not import formula from overseas, since imported formula is not FDA-reviewed.
• Food stamps and SNAP benefits can be used at online retail stores.
• Contact local food banks and churches within the community.
• Join local parent groups on social media as many are sharing when local stores have formula stocked or sharing unopened cans.
• When formula is stocked, buy a 10-day to two-week supply.
For more information contact: Tehama County Health Services Agency - WIC (530)527-8791.