In her weekly update to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors concerning the status of COVID-19 in the county, Val Lucero, Public Health Agency executive director, said the majority of her information would be on the COVID-19 vaccine and how it is being administered in the county.
She said Tehama County remains in the state's purple tier, the highest ranking for COVID-19 ratings, and the county should anticipate remaining in that tier for the foreseeable future. As of Monday, Tehama County had 3,529 COVID-19 positive cases, with 38 deaths.
“We are seeing about 44 new cases a day, but I am expecting that number of rise with the impacts of the recent holidays,” Lucero explained.
The county's receipt of COVID-19 vaccinations has been sporadic.
“It doesn't look like the county is going to get the number of vaccines as initially anticipated,” she added. “However, we are committed at Public Health to making sure the vaccine we do received gets into arms and isn't sitting in the freezer.”
She went on to explain public health is moving through the vaccine priority tiers as quickly as possible with the vaccines that has been received.
“Anyone in the first three tiers wanting the vaccine can receive it,” she said. “That includes all hospital, care home, and medical staff who work with COVID-19 patients or high risk patients, first responders and school staffing.”
Lucero explained receiving the vaccine is on a voluntary basis and anyone in those tiers who wants to wait to receive the vaccine can come in and receive it at anytime when they are ready.
“Our emphasis is to make sure we don't have vaccine just sitting in the freezer waiting to be administered. That is why we are working through these tiers at one time,” she added.
When asked by Supervisor Dennis Garton if there has been side effects to receiving the vaccine, Lucero said that there are some common ones.
“The possible side effects are similar to the symptoms of COVID-19, but to a milder degree, such as a fever, body aches, and vomiting. The vaccine causes the body's antibodies to respond as if fighting the virus. You do not get COVID-19 from taking the vaccine,” she stated.
Those who are high risk to being administered the vaccine, such as anyone who may have an anaphelactic response, are asked to receive the vaccine in a medical facility that can treat such a response.
Lucero said the county is working to have a stationary site, such as the Community Center in Red Bluff, for people to receive the vaccine.