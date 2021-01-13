Tehama County is opening appointment-based COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for individuals in the Phase 1 group at no cost. (See Phase 1 tiers below)
Anyone who fits to any of the listed groups in Phase 1, is asked to call Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health at (530) 527-6824 with name, age, and employer to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Tehama County Health Services Agency Executive Director Val Lucero said the agency's phones have been extremely busy with people calling to make a vaccine appointment.
“We are completely overwhelmed with the number of calls we have been receiving,” she said. “Since the announcement about the availability of the vaccine came out last Friday we have already received 500 emails for appointments.”
The date of the appointment will depend on the Phase the recipient corresponds to. (Dates are listed below)
Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the county-ran clinics currently at the Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S. Jackson St., Red Bluff.
Appointments are Tuesday through Saturday – 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays.
“At this time we have adequate supply of vaccine and receiving more from the state on a weekly basis,” Lucero said. “In an effort to keep our schools open, we are reserving slots for school employees and have received a lot of cooperation and response from our schools.”
Those arriving for an appointment will need to bring proof of identification and identification of occupation.
The vaccine requires two injections. Anyone receiving the vaccine will need to return for the second dose at a follow-up appointment. The Moderna vaccine will be the primary vaccine provided at the clinics and requires the second dose to be given 28 days following the first dose.
Anyone who has contracted COVID-19 will need to 45 days from diagnosis before receiving the vaccine, and then only if their immune systems is fully recovered, Lucero said.
Participants will be expected to answer a few questions regarding their medical history and must stay at the clinic site for a minimum of 15 minutes of observation after receiving the vaccine. Those with previous reactions to shots or certain medical conditions will need to stay for 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
Anyone who has had reactions to shots, allergies, or is pregnant, should consult their primary care provider before receiving the vaccine.
Phase 1A: Vaccine appointments starting January 14
Tier 1
• Acute care • Psychiatric (behavioral health) • Correctional Facility Hospitals • Skilled Nursing Facilities • Assisted Living Facilities • Emergency Medical Services • Law Enforcement • Fire Personnel • Dialysis centers
Tier 2
• Intermediate Care Facilities for those who need non-continuous nursing and supportive care • Home Health Care • In-Home Support Services • Community Health Workers • Health Services Agency Field Staff • Primary Care Clinics • Correctional Facility Clinics • Urgent Care Clinics •
Tier 3
• Other Settings and Health Care Workers • Specialty Clinics • Laboratory Workers • Dental and Oral Health Pharmacy Staff not working in higher tier settings • Education and Childcare
Phase 1B: Vaccine appointments starting January 19
Tier 1
•75+ years • Food Packing and Distribution • Agriculture, Manufacturing, Grocery Workers • Health Care Worker not included in Phase 1A • Postal Workers
Tier 2
• 65-74 years with underlying medical conditions/disabilities that place them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness and death • Incarcerated Individuals - jails and prisons • Homeless/Unhoused • Transportation and Logistics • Industrial, Residential, Commercial • Critical Manufacturing • Sheltering
Phase 1C: Vaccine appointments starting January 26
• 65-74 years• 16 -64 years with underlying medical conditions/ disabilities that place them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness and death • Water and Waste Management, Defense, Energy, Chemical and Hazardous, Communication and IT, Financial Services • Government Operations/Community Services
Tehama County Health Services Agency encourages anyone who meets the Phase 1 criteria to help protect themselves, their families, and their loved ones by getting a vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the FDA have been shown to be safe and effective in clinical trials. The U.S. vaccine safety system ensures that all vaccines are as safe as possible, said the county health agency.
For more information, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety.html
Mild to moderate side effects may occur from the COVID-19 vaccine. Side effects may include pain at the injection site, headache, fever, chills or muscle aches.
For more information on the vaccines, please review the Fact Sheets for Recipients and Caregivers. Moderna: https://www.fda.gov/media/144638/download
Tehama County Public Health will share more on vaccine distribution for individuals in the Phase 2 and 3 groups and community-wide vaccinations as soon as the vaccine becomes more available and the county receives more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health.
For information regarding the tiered vaccine distribution, visit: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC /Pages/COVID-19/Drafting-Guidelines-Workgroup.aspx/ For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/.
Please email questions to publichealth@tchsa.net or call (530) 527-6824.