Tehama County Auditor-Controller Leroy Anderson presented the county’s Board of Supervisors with a resolution to adopt the 2020-21 budget on Tuesday that passed on a 4-1 vote.
Supervisor Candy Carlson said she could not vote in approval of the budget as it was presented.
A county ad hoc committee, administration and department heads have been working on the budget for months in an effort to cut spending and grow the general fund reserve.
Anderson reported the overall operating obligations of the county total $223,457,646, with provisions for new or increased obligated fund balance, or reserves, of $2,515,397.
“Financing sources are comprised of fund balances available of $15,032,875 and estimated revenues of $210,940,168,” he added. “These amounts include operating transfers for all funds of $20,420,892.”
The county’s general fund, for which the board has discretionary spending, total $41,494,713.
“General funds appropriations exceed estimated revenues by $2,525,223. Actual fund balance carry-over in the general fund of $3,525,223 will cover that shortfall and the balance of $1 million will be dedicated to obligated fund balance reserves as committed for PERS unfunded liability,” Anderson said.
He went on to explain the general fund reserve, which is committed to economic uncertainty, will be left with a balance of $3,669,232.
“This amount is 9.1 percent of adopted general fund appropriations. The County Fund Balance Policy requires a level of funding at a minimum of 8.33 percent,” Anderson added.
The adopted budget includes an estimated capital outlay of $2.1 million.