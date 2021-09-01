Following a narrative presented by Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin last week, the Board of Supervisors approved the county's fiscal year 2021/2022 budget on a 3-2 vote. Voting against the budget were supervisors John Leach and Candy Carlson.
Goodwin reported county anticipated general fund revenues of $39,990,719 and expenditures of $43,611,241, leaving a gap of $3,277,412 to be filled.
“Recognizing that revisions were required, the Budget Ad Hoc committee of supervisors Steve Chamblin and John Leach met multiple times with the fiscal team to discuss short-term and long-term opportunities for reducing expenses and increasing revenues,” Goodwin added.
He said, with the use of fund balance carryover and prior year revenues, the budget will be balanced in the end.
The board of supervisors budgetary use jurisdiction lies within the general budget, which encompasses general government that utilizes 26 percent of the general budget; public protection at 61 percent; health and sanitation at 3 percent; public assistance at 7 percent; education at 2 percent and recreation at 1 percent.
Previous to implementation, the adopted budget will have to be presented to the state for approval by Sept. 21.
“The fiscal year 2021/2022 adopted budget does not include any revenues or expenditures related to the American Rescue Plan Act,” Goodwin said. “Those discussions will begin after the budget is adopted on Sept. 21.”
He said the net total appropriations for 2021-2022, including the general fund and other funding requirements is $191,125,637, less 6.01 percent from the 2020-2021 budget.
Carlson said her concerns with the budget involved use of CARES Act funds and not enough being put into the county's emergency reserve fund.
According to Leach, although he served on the budget ad hoc committee, he still wasn't satisfied with the outcome of the final budget.
Chamblin, Supervisor Bob Williams and Supervisor Dennis Garton, who all voted in approval of the budget, agreed that while this year's budget isn't optimal, it lays the way for more judicious implementation and discretion in the next year's fiscal budget.