By resolution the Tehama County Board of Supervisors adopted the county’s 2022-23 fiscal budget in the amount of $247,587,148 and provisions for new or increased reserve fund of $7.9 million on a 4-1 approval, with board Chairwomen Candy Carlson being the single vote against on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Tehama County Auditor/Controller Leroy Anderson presented the budget to the board, noting the general budget, of which the board has jurisdiction, amounts to $53,415,391 in expenditures.
“General fund expense appropriations exceed estimated (general fund) revenues by $3,449,080,” Anderson said.
He explained the actual fund balance carryover in the general fund of $8,896,364 will cover that shortfall.
“This leaves a remaining carryover balance of $5,447,284,” Anderson added.
The remaining balance carryover will be used to pay down the unfunded PERS liability trust in the amount of $544,728; $37,232 to the Camp Tehama Reserve; $1 million to reserve committed for economic uncertainty; and $3.8 million to reserve committed to compensation study.
Approval of the budget resolution allows county departments to move ahead with the purchase of fixed assets, hiring of personnel and other appropriations not previously approved in the recommended budget, Anderson said.
Board Chairwomen Candy Carlson said she is concerned about the budget and the county continuing to spend in excess of revenue coming in.
The county budget, in its entirety, will be printed in account detail in booklet form and will be available to the public by mid-October, in county offices and online.