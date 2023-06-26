In an effort to remedy a significant gap in the upcoming Tehama County 2023/24 fiscal budget, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on June 20 to adopt a recommended budget that funds programs and services until a proposed final budget can be presented to the board. The recommended budget is a roll-over of the 2022/23 budget as a placeholder budget through the end of September when, by state law, a final budget has to be adopted.
Tehama County Chief Administrator Gabriel Hydrick said this budget process gives Budget Ad Hoc members time to “wrestle with some (expenditure) numbers that, at this point and time, are greater than they were last year,” and is an “operational budget.”
He noted ad hoc members, supervisors Candy Carlson and John Leach, have been working diligently for several months to review and consider budget priorities and requests for the upcoming budget.
“They have been meeting with county administration staff and attending the meetings of department heads, which is well above the expectations as member of the ad hoc committee,” Hydrick added.
In adopting the recommended budget, the Board of Supervisors acknowledged the ad hoc committees proposal to follow the budget process used by other small, rural counties in the state and the process Tehama County used until more than 10 years ago.
“This will allow the time needed for the ad hoc to develop thoughtful recommendations to be brought to the full Board of Supervisors for consideration during the required public budget hearings scheduled for Aug. 22-23,” Hydrick said.
The rolled-over recommended budget does not not include any one-time fixed asset appropriations or new positions, which Hydrick said won’t come into play until the first of October.
After conclusion of the budgetary public hearing, and not later than Oct. 2 … the Board of Supervisors must adopt a final budget.
Hydrick said the final proposed budget is scheduled to be on the Tuesday, Sept. 19, Board of Supervisors regular meeting.
“To the county department heads, we have a lot of work to do. Our budget numbers aren’t close and we have a lot of work to do to fix this budget,” said Carlson.