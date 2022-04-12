During a special Association of California School Administrators luncheon 27 students from Tehama County elementary and high schools were honored as 2022 All Stars.
Event chairman Charlie Troughton, associate principal at Corning High School, said the luncheon is an opportunity to recognize students in Tehama County schools who are “standout” students.
“We have been doing this for many years,” he said. “Each school has the opportunity to select one student, their top student, and recognize them for all they do, both academically and socially. It's all about the students.”
Welcoming all of the guests attending the event, Troughton said to the students, “We appreciate you, not just for being smart, but more so for being kind.”
Each All-Star student was introduced by either their school teacher or administrator and presented with an ACSA All-Star Student plaque. The student was then provided the opportunity to talk a little about themselves and their goals.
The keynote speaker was Ramon Pena, a Los Molinos High School graduate who shared his journey to becoming an Education Data Analyst for the Tehama County Department of Education.
In his message, he reminded the all-star students to not put too much pressure on themselves, that self-analysis is good in setting goals and to find balance in their lives.
Tehama County Supervisor of Education Rich DuVarney shared a few remarks, congratulating and encouraging the all-star students.
Lunch was catered by the Red Bluff High School District Food Service staff, with the school's Band Ensemble directed by Juan Castenada providing the music