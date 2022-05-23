The Tehama County Board of Supervisors will be conducting a study session to discuss priorities for the American Rescue Act Funds at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
Anyone interested in this matter is encouraged to attend and offer valuable feedback regarding the allocations of American Rescue Act funds to support local needs in the community.
For audio and real-time commenting via phone during the meeting, please call: (530) 212-8376, conference code 933876. Press 5* to raise your hand to comment.
Questions or comments may be submitted prior to the meeting by sending an email to tcbos@co.tehama.ca.us or by calling Administration at (530) 527- 4655.