The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) has awarded $160 million for landscape-scale land management projects intended to restore and maintain healthy forests throughout California while enhancing carbon storage.
Among the award recipients is the Resource Conservation District of Tehama County Mendocino Fuel Reduction Partnership Project-Phase 2, in the amount of $4,936,957.
The project is reestablishing conifer species and related vegetation on appropriate mid and high elevation sites which were severely impacted by the August complex Fire within the Mendocino National Forest footprint on Crane Mills managed lands.
CalFire reported the proposed treatments will be a combination of machine piling, broadcast burning, mastication, herbicide application and reforestation in an effort to control vegetation type conversion and improve the forest eco-system after the devastating fire.
Grants awarded by CalFire’s Forest Health and Forest Legacy programs to local and regional partners and collaboratives implementing forest treatment and conservation activities on state, local, tribal, federal, and private lands. This year’s funded projects are distributed among 27 counties, from Siskiyou County to San Diego County consisting of 37 projects that propose to restore California’s forestlands through such activities as thinning dense and degraded forests; reducing hazardous fuel loads to change extreme fire behavior on the landscape; post-fire restoration and reforestation; insect and disease management; and prescribed fire for ecological restoration. Some of the overstocked forest material will be converted to bioenergy.
Priorities for funding are reflected in California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan. Reforestation efforts will result in planting approximately 7.15 million trees that will sequester carbon, provide wildlife habitat, and help stabilize soil in severely burned areas.
CalFire will also make an investment in human capital, to ensure that a workforce is available and appropriately trained to staff new wood products and forestry operations.
Within the next month, CalFire expects to award up to an additional $123 million for Fire Prevention projects and $2.3 million for Forest Health Research projects.
“CalFire was fortunate to receive early action funds that facilitated these partner-led projects,” said Matthew Reischman, deputy chief for Resource Managemen. “It is only through such collaborative relationships that CalFire and its partners will succeed at increasing the pace and scale of forest management and wildfire resilience efforts.”
A map of projects is posted on the Forest Health webpage.