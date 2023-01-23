Tehama County is among 10 public entities that are part of a collective $24 million settlement with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) for public and natural resource damages caused by the 2021 Dixie Fire.
In addition to Tehama County, the nine other jurisdictions include Plumas, Lassen, Butte, and Shasta,, as well as the City of Susanville, Plumas District Hospital, Chester Public Utility District, Honey Lake Valley Recreation Authority, and Herlong Public Utility District.
The district attorneys of the wildfire-impacted counties in civil court sued PG&E over the company’s responsibility for the Dixie Fire, which allegedly ignited below a PG&E Bucks distribution circuit between poles on July 13, 2021, as a result of a 65 foot tall, damaged and decayed Douglas Fir tree falling on conductors and eventually burning hundreds of homes and nearly a million acres of both private and public property in Plumas, Lassen, Butte, Shasta and Tehama counties. It was the largest non-complex wildfire in California history and the second largest in United States history.
The civil prosecution settlement obligates PG&E to make rapid payments to those who lost their homes in the Dixie Fire, which destroyed 1,311 structures and damaged 94 others, of those destroyed, 763 were residential homes.
In addition, the utilities giant is subject to oversight by the involved district attorneys through an independent safety monitor.
PG&E is also responsible to pay penalties and costs of the investigation to the district attorneys' offices - none of which can be recoverable in customer rates.
“This resolution was crafted with the goal of providing for the safety of our respective communities while making whole those who lost their homes by forcing expedited payments from PG&E,” Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers said at the time of the settlement in 2022. “From the safety upgrades to the independent monitoring and good faith community contributions, which do not get passed on to ratepayers, this resolution accomplishes what we set out to do. This resolution is important for our county but especially important for our neighbors to the east in Plumas and Lassen who were particularly devastated by the Dixie Fire.”
Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services (JAMS) mediators Judge Jay Gandhi (Ret.) and Lexi Myer presided over the mediation between the ten public entities and PG&E.
“Local government across the five affected counties came together to recover these significant funds to reimburse public and natural resources lost in the fire,” said Margaret Long, Tehama County counsel.
The public entities’ civil legal damages included public and natural resource damages, staff and labor time, damages to pavement and roads, lost revenue, increased expenses, and other damages caused by the Dixie Fire.
The $24 million is allocated among the ten public entities in accordance with their relative damages suffered.
Also included in the settlement are funds related to FEMA and Cal OES assistance.
PG&E denied liability and reached a settlement to avoid further protracted litigation.
Tehama County was represented by Long and Senior Deputy County Counsel Daniel Klausner of Office of the Tehama County Counsel, and by outside counsel John Fiske and Torri Sherlin of Baron & Budd, P.C., and Ed Diab of Dixon, Diab, and Chambers, LLP.
For more information, please contact John Fiske at Fiske@BaronBudd.com.