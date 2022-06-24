Nearly 100 people showed up at a public hearing to protest a proposed annual fee of 29 cents per acre for property owners in Tehama County during a county Flood Control and Water Conservation District meeting on Monday, June 20 in the county’s Board of Supervisors Chambers.
The agency’s Board of Directors, consisting of the Tehama County Board of Supervisors, voted 4-1 to approve the fee, which was established to fund the creation, implementation, and administration of a county-wide well registration program. Director Candy Carlson voted against the proposal.
"I believe this is a tax, not a fee, and a tax has to be voted on by the people," said Carlson.
The fee will apply to every acre in the county, including the municipalities of Corning, Red Bluff and Tehama, with the fee in those jurisdictions being paid by the respective city.
Hay and beef rancher Martin Spannaus said, “Farmers and ranchers are at a point of meeting their wits end as farming is at an all time low while costs are at an all time high. Add to that, the supply chain is broken and you can’t get parts and equipment required to run an ag operation. And now they are going after our water.”
In 2014 the State of California passed legislation requiring that groundwater be regulated for long term sustainability. The legislation allowed local municipalities to form Groundwater Sustainability Agencies or Districts and oversee the program, which Tehama County did in forming the Flood Control and Water Conservation District.
California water code permits the groundwater sustainability district to require the registration of groundwater wells within the management area of the district, including domestic, agriculture, and commercial.
The state also provided that a groundwater sustainability district may impose fees for regulated activities to fund the cost of the groundwater sustainability program including but not limited to “investigations, inspections, compliance assistance, enforcement, and program administration”.
The district-approved fee was approved for three years and then will require review by the board.
Rancher Wally Roney, whose family ranching in the area predates California, said he would prefer the fee be specific to irrigated acres, not all acreage.
"My property runs in Tehama and Butte counties. In Butte County my fee is $10 per irrigated acre, I have no problem with that. I wouldn't mind paying that same fee in Tehama County, for irrigated acres only," he added.
It is estimated the well registration program will cost approximately $360,000 to create and implement annually, including a prudent reserve.
All properties, including cities, within the jurisdiction will receive a fee as part of their regular property tax bill. This bill will not result in property lien if unpaid.
Data collected through the well registration program will be used to support the development of well size/type based funding mechanism to provide long-term funding for the Groundwater Sustainability District. All properties with a well will be levied a fee.
Well registration and programmatic fees based on well type/size is seen as a way to avoid full scale flow metering within Tehama County.