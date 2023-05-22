The vote wasn’t unanimous, but it was still passed by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors to hire an Information Systems Manager to oversee, plan and organize the county’s information systems functions.
On a vote of 4-1, the Board approved the hire at a cost to the county of $162,023 in salary and benefits, during its May 16 meeting. It was Board Chairman Bill Moule who voted against the motion made by Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor John Leach said he “reluctantly” voted in favor, worried about the additional cost to the county, which he added is already scrambling to make financial ends meet.
“We need to have an expert that has the skill set to take on this task,” Carlson said. “We need to move forward as we have needed this position for a very long time.”
Although there have been department heads who have not supported the idea, Carlson said it is sometimes a matter of change they oppose.
“They will figure out this will be better in the end for all involved,” she added. “And, in the end it will save the county money.”
The other option before the board was to proceed with the request for proposal process to solicit vendors for provide IT coordination services. A motion to go in that direction was never made.
It has been four months that the topic of an IT manager has been a matter of discussion within the board, including a study session to discuss all options.
According to county documents, the up-for-hire position will provide professional assistance to the Board of Supervisors, Chief Administrator and department management for information system issues.
In addition, the IT manager will be responsible for providing analysis of informational systems and projects, evaluating alternatives and making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, Chief Administrator, IT Committee and/or County departments taking into consideration the impact to County-wide systems.