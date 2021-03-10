A Redding man wanted on a felony warrant in Tehama County was arrested at gunpoint March 5 after fleeing from law enforcement near the Win River Casino.
Julie Mitchell with Holly Bail Bonds called the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office around 8:20 a.m. on Friday to report the location of Brian Scott McCain, 40, at his residence on Rancheria Road behind the casino. Mitchell reported McCain had failed to appear in court on his bail bond.
According to the sheriff's office, while Mitchell was speaking with McCain, he reportedly made odd statements and threatened to “kill everyone at the Win River Casino.”
McCain’s family members, who reside with McCain, reported he was becoming aggressive and threatening to kill everyone inside the residence as well.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office reported being familiar with McCain, having received numerous recent reports of him shooting a rifle inside a residence, making threats to harm Win River Casino staff, walking around the casino property with firearm and knives, and making statements of suicide by cop.
McCain is also wanted on an active felony warrant out of Tehama County for violently resisting an officer.
Joined by the California Highway Patrol plane and a CalFire law officer, sheriff's deputies arrived at McCain's residence where they met with family members who said McCain was continuing to act erratic inside the residence. The family members left the area as they did not feel safe with McCain in the home.
McCain reportedly refused to leave the residence when commanded to do so by deputies, however, the CHP plane reported seeing the suspect running out the back of the home towards a residential neighborhood.
Deputies gave chase, locating McCain in the backyard of a residence on Redbank Road, said the sheriff's office.
Held at gunpoint by deputies, McCain allegedly continued to be noncompliant until additional deputies arrived and he was taken into custody without further incident.
He was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and the felony warrant out of Tehama County. Additional charges are pending.