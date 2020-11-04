The Tehama County Arts Council is moving forward with reimagined plans for this year's traditional Art Walk, 2020, according to Toni Gaylord, chairman of the Art Walk Committee.
"Our plans for this year's event have been approved by the Tehama County Public Health Services with a few changes to comply with COVID-19 mandates and guidelines,” Gaylord said.
The Art Walk will be 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov., 7, on Downtown Main Street in Red Bluff.
"The Art Walk experience will include outside live mural paintings and indoor exhibits at downtown businesses," Gaylord added. "There will be no food or beverages served to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. The public is asked to please observe social distancing and wearing masks."
A virtual option will be available on the evening of Nov. 6 for those who cannot participate in person. It will be carried live on the Tehama County Arts Council's Facebook page and pictures will be posted on their webpage after the event, courtesy of Mike Bennett Photography.
Tickets will be required for Friday night's Art Walk at $10 each. A limited number will be available. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or by going to www.tehamaarts.org and clicking on the Art Walk link, or the Tehama County Arts Council's Facebook page. Tickets will also be available at the Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 5 and 6.
Ticket holders will be entitled to special weekend discounts at participating businesses and food/beverage discounts redeemable through November. Entry to the exhibits on Saturday will be free.
The Main Event Gallery's reopening will coincide with the Art Walk. The gallery's featured artist will be Sharon Crabill of Redding, in addition to art by local gallery members.
A traditional Main Event Gallery, reception will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5. Crabill's art will be featured in the Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff, through the end of December. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. For information go online to tcacarts@gmail.com .