It’s time for the Tehama County Arts Council annual community grants!
Tehama County residents are invited to apply for a one-time Tehama County Arts Council annual grants, not to exceed the sum of $500, for the purpose of promoting and expanding the arts in our community.
Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply. Preference will be given that impact the greatest number of community residents.
Deadline is July 15. Mail or drop off completed applications to Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff, 96080 or email to tcacarts@gmail.com.
Application forms are available on the website, tehamaarts.org, and can be filled and downloaded for submission.
“Arts” as used in this application include, but are not limited to, visual, performing, and written. Grants to benefit one’s personal property or income will not be considered.
Grant recipients will be notified by the end of July.
The funds are provided by the California Arts Council with matching funds from Tehama County Arts Council.