Two attempted murder suspects, each from a different case, were handed down lengthy prison sentences this month by the Tehama County Superior Court.
Chuslum Jeremia Buckskin, 18, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 13 years in state prison having been convicted of felony attempted second degree murder, personal infliction of great bodily injury and personal use of a deadly weapon with special allegations.
In May, Buckskin pled guilty to the charges, admitting to using a knife to stab 50-year-old Rosie Lander more than 40 times, reported the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.
He was arrested on Aug. 15, 2022, along with a male juvenile for attempting to kill Lander, who was homeless living in a tent near the intersection of Crosby Lane Spyglass Drive in Red Bluff at the time of the attack, according to the Red Bluff Police Department.
Lander was reportedly in her tent around 5:45 p.m., Aug. 9 when she heard footsteps nearby.
She reportedly told whoever was outside the tent to leave, however, Buckskin and a 14-year-old accomplice allegedly entered the tent and attacked Lander with a large knife.
Officers reported Buckskin allegedly said during the attack that he hated homeless people.
Lander was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital with more than 40 stab wounds and lacerations, some from her trying to protect herself from the attackers, Red Bluff police said.
Police served a search warrant at Buckskin’s residence on Trevino Court on Aug. 15, where they reportedly located and seized evidence from the attempted murder.
Buckskin was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted murder. The juvenile suspect was booked into Tehama County Juvenile Hall, also charged with attempted murder. Because he is a minor, police have not disclosed the identity of the 14-year-old suspect.
Lander was treated at the hospital for her life-threatening injuries and released.
Paul Rossetti sentence
Having pleaded guilty to felony willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder, Paul Rossetti, 42, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 16 years in state prison by the Tehama County Superior Court.
The sentence also included the felony charges of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony offense and inflicting great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances of domestic violence.
Rossetti admitted to shooting his long-term girlfriend, 37-year-old Melissa House, with a .45 caliber pistol on July 14, 2022. This was followed by a stand-off with police at a residence on the 500 block of Kimball Road in Red Bluff.
On the day of the shooting, House was found in front of the residence around 1:52 p.m., suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Red Bluff Police Department.
Rossetti, who was at the time House’s live-in boyfriend, had reportedly barricaded himself inside the garage of the Kimball Road home when Red Bluff police arrived.
Refusing to comply with officers’ commands, the stand-off with Rossetti lasted approximately four hours before the suspect surrendered without incident and was arrested with assistance from the Tehama Interagency SWAT team.
In the meantime, House was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.
Rossetti was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and child endangerment.
Two children present during the shooting were unharmed, police said.
It has been reported House has had to undergo several surgeries due to the shooting.