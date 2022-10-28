A Happy Valley man suffered a gunshot wound to his ear and head on Big Pines Road in Cottonwood on Oct. 25.
Sheriff’s deputies found Jessie Frank James Webb, 63, on Big Pines Road with a gunshot wound around 5 p.m. Webb was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, reported the sheriff’s office.
During the investigation deputies located two other people who were with Webb but were not injured.
Deputies discovered evidence that showed the shots had been fired on Big Pines Road from unknown suspects.
A search ensued with assistance from the California Highway Patrol Air Ops, Fish and Wildlife and the Bureau of Land Management.
The sheriff’s office said the incident does not appear to be a random shooting but could not release a motive at this time.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Unit at 530-529-7920.