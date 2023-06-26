Although the lowest bid for Tehama County’s Jewett Creek Bridge Replacement Project by Viking Construction Inc., was protested by Steelhead Construction, the second lowest bidder for the project, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Viking’s bid during the June 20 meeting and move forward on the project.
Steelhead made the protest, claiming Viking did not meet all of the bid requirements, of which CalTrans allegedly agreed. During the board’s 4-1 vote to reject Steelhead’s protest, it was Board Chairman Bill Moule who voted against the rejection, citing he believed there was some legitimacy to the document.
However, county staff recommended the bid go to Viking after reviewing the protest and finding Viking made a “good faith effort” in its bid, which would be in the public’s best interest.
Troy Clemmens, Viking vice president and company partner, said, “We submitted a bonafide bid on this project and we endeavored to give the county the best price on this project.”
The majority of the $7 million project will be federally funded.
“I put a lot of faith in the head of our Public Works Department (Jim Simon) and as I don’t completely understand all of the details of this process, I will follow his recommendation,” Supervisor John Leach said.
The two bridges to be replaced cross Jewett Creek - one at Columbia Avenue and the other at Kirkwood Avenue south of Corning. Both roads will be closed at the project sites from July 1 to Dec. 31, during construction, according to county documents. Detours will be provided and residents within the closed area allowed access.