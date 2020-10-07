As the number of COVID-19 cases in Tehama County continue to rise, the state has placed the county back into the purple tier (state's highest tier) from the hard earned red tier, reported county Public Health Agency Executive Director Val Lucero on Tuesday.
Addressing the Tehama County Board of Supervisors, Lucero said, as of Tuesday, the county had 660 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, up 116 cases from last week's report. The are 206 people in the county under orders of isolation or quarantine, seven COVID-19 patients in the hospital and seven COVID-19-related deaths.
“Due to these numbers we will be entering the state's purple tier again tonight,” Lucero said. “As of midnight on Friday, businesses in Tehama County that were able to be open indoors when we were in the red tier will again have to move to outdoors. That includes movie theaters, restaurants, gyms, places of worship and a few more.”
She added, the newest cases of COVID-19 are reported to be from church gatherings, healthcare facilities, schools and businesses, however, the greatest number of cases remain to be through social gatherings.
As the increase in cases continues, the Corning Union Elementary School District and Red Bluff Elementary School District both report their campuses will be opening to full in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 12, according to Lucero.
“We are, and will continue to watch all schools very closely, including contact tracing and interviewing as early as possible to avoid having more cases within the school districts,” she added. “However, the transmission we are seeing that are impacting schools haven't been transmission at the school sites, but have been from people engaging in social gatherings of various sorts.”
Those who contact the virus at the social gatherings then end up coming into the workplace or schools and testing positive, according to Lucero.
“Places of business really need to do a better job of screening their employees,” she said. “We really need to limit social gatherings to one household. We understand that is very difficult and there is no enforcement to these things, so there is no way for us to intervene and stop people from having social gatherings, but that is where the majority of our cases are coming from.”
She encourages residents to take more responsibility and “be part of the solution,” so the county can get back onto the state's COVID-19 red tier and possibly into the even less restrictive orange tier.
“But that is going to take work, and everyone will have to take part. We have to continue social distancing, washing hands, wearing facial coverings, stay home when sick, and limit social gatherings,” she concluded.
For more information on COVID-19 or to make an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 free of charge go online to www.tehamacopublichealthservices.net.