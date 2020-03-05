Tehama County beef ambassadors selected

The Tehama County CattleWomen selected two girls to earn the title of Junior Beef Ambassador during the annual Beef Ambassador Contest. Samantha Prouty, 12 of Corning and Jacey Pray, 14, of Red Bluff make up the 2020-2021 Beef Ambassador Team.
Pray is the daughter of Jud and Carrie Pray. This is her third year as a Beef Ambassador. Pray said she wanted to be an ambassador again because she likes to teach people about the beef industry and the benefits of beef. Pray helps her family with their cow-calf operation and is a 4-H member. She has shown a steer at the fair since she was nine years old. She loves to rodeo and show her steers and is a member of her school track team.
Prouty is the daughter of Erik and Jessica Prouty. This is her first year as an ambassador. Prouty entered the contest because she wants to educate the public about real facts of beef. She raises her own small herd of cattle and also has a market steer and breeding heifer she will be taking to the Tehama District Fair. Prouty is also the treasurer for the Corning 4-H Club. She loves showing cattle, riding horses, playing volleyball and skiing.
The Beef Ambassador program is a youth spokesperson training program in beef promotion, public relations and consumer education. The contest was comprised of a written response, personal and media interview and a consumer promotional activity.
Over the duration of their year as ambassadors, the girls will visit classrooms, SERRF sites, provide storytime at the library, will participate in fourth-grade Farm Day, the CattleWomen’s Fashion Show and many other Tehama County CattleWomen and Cattlemen activities.