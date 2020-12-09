FELONY
Anthony Eli Mojica, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney's investigator Dec. 7 on Thompson Place in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of second degree burglary and misdemeanor charges.
Jose Ignacio Sanchez Garfia, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 7 on Rawson Road near Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Bryan Matthew Ripley, 33, of Palo Cedro was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 5 at 555 Washington St., in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of custody decree.
Kenneth Russell Smith, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 6 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and obstruct public officer.
Sergio Raul Pena, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 5 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and misdemeanor charges.
John Mathew Justice, 35, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 5 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder and possession of firearm by felon.
Holden Gregory Pierce, 22, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 4 at the police station and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of embezzlement, grand theft by embezzlement and misdemeanor charges.
Kelly Mullins Moore, 50, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 4 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and misdemeanor charges.
Jonathan David Abbott, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 3 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, and other charges.
Joshua Micheal Elvers, 32, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 3 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Joseph Lloyd Thompson, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney's investigator Dec. 3 on Jorgensen Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and brandishing firearm replica.
Lucas Samuel East, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 2 in the alleyway of Butte Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carrying loaded firearm in public, false personate/special circumstances, and other charges.
Jose Juan Espinoza Farias, 46, of Paskenta was arrested by a Tehama County Major Crimes officer Dec. 2 at Bob's Tires in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry concealed firearm whole occupant in vehicle, illegal possession of assault weapon, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Chuck Howell Hayes, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 2 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Mohammad Rafi Khesrawi, 52, of Lathrop was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 2 on Interstate 4 at Tehama Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.
Gabriel Sanchez Guzman, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County Major Crimes officer Dec. 2 on Round Valley Road in Paskenta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of assault weapon and other charges.
Michelle Loren Woodyatt, 37, of Galt was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 2 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
James Robert Betts, 39, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 1 on Edgewater Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Virginia Rose Ruvalcaba, 33, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Steven Christopher Sias, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Dec. 1 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Daisy May Wright, 38, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 1 on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of pepper spray, felony possession of a firearm with prior conviction, possession of ammunition and other charges.
Valerie Fawn Moser, 44, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Nov. 30 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI
Melisa Marie Garcia, 53, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 7 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Fernando Serafin Candiaramos, 25, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 7 on Edith Avenue north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.
Mercedes Liz Cortez Nava, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 5 on No Name Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Allen Flint McNeal, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 5 on Dusty Way south of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Santos Quezada, 55, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 5 on Tehama Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Megan Elizabeth Lindell, 18, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 3 on Toomes Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.