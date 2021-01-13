FELONY
Nick Ramon Gonzalez, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 10 on Sacramento Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail, a parole hold and suspicion of attempted burglary.
Joann Mercedes Welsh, 59, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 9 on Belle Mill Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger.
Joseph James Occhipinti, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 9 on Alder Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, false imprisonment, vandalism and other charges.
Jose Abel Zuniga Rosales, 36, of Rancho Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 8 on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Craig Jerry Sanford, 40, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 8 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Robby Rayburn Martin, 33 of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 8 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Cody James Lander, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 7 on Crosby in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Christopher Calvin Fackrell, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 6 on Highway 36E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Fhileen Gillermina Diaz Ruvalcaba, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Dustin Lee Bass, 31, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 6 on Highway 36E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Christopher Leach, 48, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 6 on Highway 99W near Glenn and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Thomas Anthony Gniech, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 in Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and a parole hold.
Brandon David Klimper, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 5 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
David Allen Petty, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 at the Red Bluff Police Station and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Lloyd Antonio Velazquez, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 on Vista Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI
Ricardo Cesar Inda, 29, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 10 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and obstruct public officer.
Jeremy Thomas Grant, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 10 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Gary Eldon Myers, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 9 on Highway 99E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Benjamin Louis Meister, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 9 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Tiffany Cherie Bosworth, 42, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 6 on Interstate 5 at Flores Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Micaela Elaine Rau, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 5 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.