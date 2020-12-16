FELONY
Gabriel Espindola Valencia, 22, of Corning was arrested by a state Fish and Game officer Dec. 13 on Vestal Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of assault weapon, possession of large capacity magazine, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Diana Irene Munoz, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 11 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of accessory, failure to appear on felony charges, possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Levi Michael Gardner, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 11 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of malicious set fire to property, obstruct/resist arrest and other charges.
Elfego Chavez Acevedo, 37, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 11 on the 1200 block of East Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of addict in possession of firearm, murder, violation of parole, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and other charges.
Sean Edward Stovall, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 10 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, burglary, false personation, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Heidi Teresa Walizer, 57, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 10 on Hilltop Drive in Redding and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Ashley Taylor Thompson, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by at the Tehama County Jail Dec. 9 and booked on suspicion of perjury and other charges.
James Dionn Humphrey, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 7 on Interstate 5 in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of prohibited person with firearm and violation of post release community supervision.
Andy Uciel Rosas Maldonado, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 7 on Cabernet Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of alter firearm identification mark and carry concealed firearm upon person.
Destiny Renee Sturdivant, 24, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Dec. 8 on Clemente Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
Bobby Wayne Waugh, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 8 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
DUI
Jacob Cadel Beckett Thompson, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 13 on Interstate 5 near Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Richardo Ramos Perez, 31, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 13 on Loleta Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, hit and run and driving without a license.
Mario Garcia, 35, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 13 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
San Choy Saechao, 21, of Shasta Lake was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 12 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Richard Eldon Boeckholt, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 11 on Spyglass Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under influence of alcohol.
Cody James Wilson, 18, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 9 on Reed Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and hit and run property damage.
Samuel Andrew Mashy, 23, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 8 on Riverview Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.