FELONY
Michael Love Acosta, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 12 on Cody Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft of personal property and other charges.
Lawrence Duke Geske, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 12 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson of property of another, bring controlled substance into jail and misdemeanor charges.
David Samuel Griffin, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 12 Elm Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of assault weapon, prohibited person with firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Scott Matthew Rose, 41, of Petaluma was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 12 at Jill's Market in Dairyville and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Melvin Loarn Haakinson, 55, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 11 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear on felony charge and misdemeanor charges.
Christopher Jacob Quilling, 23, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 10 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Kelly Ann O'Neal, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 10 at Planet Fitness in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and misdemeanor charges.
Maizoua Vang, 28, of Gerber was arrested by a CalFire officer Oct. 10 on Santa Rosa in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson to property.
Justin Donovan Durrand Early, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 10 at Belle Mill Landing in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Devon Zachary Brophy, 20, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 9 on South Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of nunchaku and misdemeanor charges.
Thomas Wayne Alexander, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's sergeant Oct. 9 at the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14, oral copulation/person under 14, oral copulation with child under 10 and sexual acts with a child 10 years or younger.
Mark Leborne Belisle, 26, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts violation of post release community supervision.
Allen James Bolton, 27, was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Oct. 8 and booked into the jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of transient failure to register as sex offender.
Louis William Buelna, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 8 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, battery, kidnapping, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Jerome Cole Houck III, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 8 on the 19000 block of Highway 36W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of discharge of firearm with gross negligence.
Jeffery Thomas Nagel, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 8 on Sunnyside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of order to prevent domestic violence and violate court order to prevent domestic violence.
David Julian Theissen, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 8 at the Ross store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and receiving known stolen property.
Dennis Richard Kanen, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 7 at the FastTrack gas station in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Scott Charles Matthews, 58, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 7 on the 12900 block of Highway 99W and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force and battery.
Anthony Douglas Brothers, 53, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Oct. 6 at the Diversion Dam in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
DUI
Aaron Yuen, 69, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 10 on Pinon Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jake Michael Gale, 29, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 10 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Pablo Garcia Cantoran, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 10 on Hall Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Isidro Ramon Bobadilla, 22, of Gerber was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 8 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.