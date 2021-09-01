With the announcement by Tehama County District 1 Supervisor Steve Chamblin he is resigning from the board, that vacancy will need to be filled by appointment.
The decision on how to conduct the process to fill that vacancy was discussed by the Tehama County Board of Supervisor during Tuesday's meeting. By consensus, the board gave direction to county staff on how to proceed.
Chamblin made the announcement on Aug. 17, stating his resignation will be effective on Oct. 5. His first term on the board began Jan. 7, 2013, and he was re-elected as an incumbent this year. His current her was set to expire on Jan. 4, 2025.
According to Tehama County Charter, whenever a vacancy occurs on the board, the remaining members may fill the vacancy within 90 days. If the board fails to make an appointment within this period, the appointment power reverts to the state governor.
The board decided to advertise for applicants to fill the position, with an application deadline of Sept. 21. The application for the District 1 board seat will consist of a declaration of candidacy and candidate statement of qualifications.
On Oct. 5, the board will move forward on its next step in the process based on the number of applications submitted.
If there are just a few applications, the board will conduct applicant interviews within a one to two day period. The special public meeting will include public comment, candidate state of interest and qualifications, board questions and board vote.
However, if there are several applications submitted, the board may need to conduct a screening process previous to a special meeting to select a candidate to fill the vacancy.
Each applicant must have been a registered voters of Tehama County District 1 for at least 30 days immediately preceeding the deadline for application and must reside in District 1 during their incumbency.
The selected appointee will hold office until the June 2022 election, at which time the appointee can run for office as a candidate, with a run-off election in November 2022 if necessary.