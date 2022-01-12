It was by unanimous vote the Tehama County Board of Supervisors decided to not censure one of its own, Supervisor Candy Carlson, in response to the county's 2021 Grand Jury report accusing her of bullying county employees.
Supervisor Bill Moule made an initial motion in support of Carlson and not the report, stating, “I personally do not want to see the Board fractured on this issue. It's time to address real issues, put this behind us and move forward and do our job.”
In its report, the Grand Jury states it “received a complaint against a member of the Tehama County Board of Supervisors. The Grand Jury formed an Ad Hoc committee to conduct an investigation into the complaint. The Grand Jury sought legal advice from the District Attorney and the Tehama County Grand Jury Counsel during this investigation. It was determined that, based on the information acquired by this committee, there is enough evidence to confirm that the complainants’ concerns were warranted.”
In response to the report, the Board was required to discuss the issue, listen to public comment and respond to the report's findings and recommendations.
During public comment all who took to the lectern spoke in support of Carlson, many stating the Grand Jury report on Carlson was flawed.
In its findings, the report states, “There is no evidence of criminal willful misconduct by Tehama County District 2 Supervisor.”
The Board voted in agreement with this finding.
As for the rest of the findings, that Carlson interfered in administration of county departments and engaged in bullying behavior of county employees – the Board voted in disagreement to strongly disagreement.
In the reports recommendations to publicly censure Carlson and she publicly apologize for her alleged actions, the Board voted to strongly disagree.
However, they did all agree with the last recommendation, “ All members of the Tehama County Board of Supervisors will review the Tehama County Code of Conduct and the Tehama County Policies within 90 days of the publication of this report, signing a statement verifying as done,” adding that all county department heads do the same.
In her comments, Carlson said she was never interviewed during the Grand Jury's investigation into the complaint against her, stating she believed the complaint was “an intentional act of retaliation.”
She added, “I don't feel like I need to defend myself . . . my goal right now is to look forward to a positive effort to help this county thrive, which is what I have always wanted to do here, it is why I sit in this seat.”
In the end, all of the supervisors stood in agreement that it is time to move forward with civil respect to each other and to their respective roles as Tehama County supervisors.