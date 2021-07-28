The Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved a series of three memorandums of understanding (MOU) allowing for 5 percent salary increases for employees in three bargaining units – management employees' association, peace officers' association and law enforcement management association.
However, the approved offers are contingent on the associations each voting separately to approve the MOU's this week.
Each of the three offers passed unanimously by the board, but a vote to introduce and ordinance giving the county's elected officials, with the exception of the board, a 5 percent raise, passed on a 3/2 vote with supervisors Candy Carlson and John Leach voting against.
According to Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin, the offered MOU's were made available upon a report by county Auditor/Controller LeRoy Anderson that as he was coming to a close on last year's “books” he found sufficient funds to provide the 5 percent salary increase to the majority of the county's employees, with the exception of Goodwin, county counsel and personnel director all of which take part in the salary contract negotiations.
“Those three employees would require separate action by the board,” he added. “These are not one-time funds, but ongoing funds from the general budget.”
Several in the meeting's audience told the board they believe the employees deserve substantially more of a salary increase; some referring to the offer as a bandaid to the county's budget problems and the onslaught of employees leaving for equivalent, but higher paying jobs in other counties, towns and agencies.
Supervisor Carlson said she had planned to vote no on the MOU's, but at the last moment decided to vote yes until a better solution is found.
Tehama County Sheriff's Cap. Dave Kain encouraged the Board of Supervisors to direct the personnel department to conduct a salary compaction study to compare Tehama County employee salaries to comparable agencies in the northstate. In a phone interview with Kain, he said Tehama County is not paying deputy sheriff's, detectives, office staff and corrections a salary even close to comparable to other agencies in the area.
“This county is losing some of its best employees because the board and administration won't give adequate salary increases and employees are leaving right and left for better pay and compensation elsewhere,” he added.
The three bargaining units being offered the 5 percent salary increases have been in contract negotiations with the county since December of the 2019.