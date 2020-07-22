A COVID-19 compliance enforcement ordinance was the major topic of discussion and contention during Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The draft ordinance was brought before the board in an effort to keep the state from coming into the county and enforcing its COVID-19 orders and to keep the county in compliance with state requirements to receive CARE Act and other coronavirus related funding, according to Supervisor Bob Williams, board chair.
Four of the five board members said they are in some level of support of the ordinance, understanding the need, even as they prickle at the state’s assumed overreach in enforcement.
During a poll of the board by Williams concerning support of the proposed ordinance, it was Supervisor Candy Carlson who said she was not, citing her concern about the county’s ability to fund the enforcement effort.
“I have a lower level of trust with regards to this Board in changing things because we have not done what was promised in multiple things, or for our staff having to be the regulators on this,” she said.
All of the other supervisors said that while they support the idea of a COVID-19 enforcement document, the one presented on Tuesday was unacceptable and would need to be “rewritten”, “modified”, and restructured.
“I firmly believe in order for us to receive the funding that the Governor’s office is apparently withholding, we have to have a plan of some type of plan that shows some form of enforcement could be done,” Supervisor Dennis Garton said.
Williams said the ordinance needs to start off with warnings and steps for education from the Public Health Department. “Education needs to be the priority rather than punishment,” he added. “I believe the majority of our population prefer local control over state officials coming in and imposing their will.”
County Council said the ordinance was not being enacted to make money for the county.
“We would be happy to never issue a citation,” he added. “The idea is not punishment, the idea is to create an ordinance for the purpose of prevention and education.”
Supervisor Steve Chamblin said he would be in support of an ordinance that is civil and complain driven, not based on punishment, as did Supervisor Burt Bundy.
“My initial reaction was ‘no’,” Bundy said. “But I will take another look at the ordinance when it come back revised and up for adoption.”
Tehama County Council Richard Stout was given direction from the Board on changes to make on the ordinance in preparation for it to be presented to the Board during an upcoming meeting for and first reading, at which time additional changes can be made if needed.
“We will work on a redrafting of the ordinance,” Williams said. “We are meeting the state’s requirement as long as we can show that we are working on an enforcement plan.”