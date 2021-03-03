Eleven citations were issued to businesses in Tehama County during two minor decoy operations which took place in an effort to enforce laws prohibiting the sales of tobacco or tobacco products to person under the age of 21.
During the first of the operations in November the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, Red Bluff Police Department and the Corning Police Department conducted undercover operations in which a minor decoy entered 13 retail businesses within the unincorporated area of the county.
As the minor decoy attempted to make purchases, five of the approached businesses sold tobacco or tobacco products to the decoy in violation of state law.
In the second of the undercover operations, which took place earlier this year, the minor décor entered 15 retail businesses in Red Bluff, attempting to purchase tobacco or tobacco products. Six of the 15 businesses are reported to have sold tobacco or tobacco products to the minor decoy.
During both operations the employees who reportedly sold the products illegally were issued citations.
The operations were funded through a California Department of Justice Tobacco Grant which provides local public agencies the ability to promote a healthier California by reducing illegal sales and marketing of cigarettes and tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to minors.