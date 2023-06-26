It is with heavy hearts that California Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) shared the news that past president and Tehama County cattle rancher Jerry Hemsted passed away on June 4. He is survived by his wife Joan, three children, sister, grandchildren and many friends in the ranching community.
Hemsted loved cattle ranching and was dedicated to serving the industry on local, state and national levels.
From 1985-1986, he was Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association president. In 1989, he was honored as the association’s Man of the Year.
It was in 1986 when CCA President Jim Timmons asked Hemsted to be CCA Membership Chair. He went on to be the National Cattlemen’s Association Top Hand Recruiter winning the prize saddle.
A few years later, he served as CCA 2nd Vice President for three years, followed by 1st VP and CCA President from 1999-2000. He was chairman of the national transportation committee for the National Cattlemen’s Association, and served on the first board of directors for National Cattlemen's Beef Association. He also served as membership chairman of the policy committee for NCBA.
In 2016, Hemsted was named California’s Livestock Man of the Year at the Cow Palace by the California State Chamber of Commerce and the Grand National Rodeo Horse and Stock Show.
His sincere dedication to the cattle industry did not go unnoticed and he will be dearly missed.
Thanks to Dan Woolery of “By All Means Ministries” for his notes that he shared with me.
Hemsted was born April 24, 1942 to Jim and Barbara Kelly Hemsted, and went to Redding schools until his senior year when he transferred to Red Bluff High School. His father had gotten into the cattle hauling business in 1955, and three years later the family moved to 9-Mile Hill where they built a house, truck shop and was close to Red Bluff Auction Yard.
”He graduated in 1960 and attended Fresno State until his father suffered a heart attack in 1961, and he came home to run their cattle and the trucking business. Jerry dispatched trucks, drove and repaired trucks that became well known and respected throughout the western states. Jim and Jerry pioneered the double deck aluminum cattle racks and at one time they ran 16 trucks hauling feeder cattle to feedlots, slaughter cattle to packing plants, and pasture cattle to summer and winter pastures. They also hauled fair animals from fairs to slaughter at no cost,” reported the CCA.
June 21, 1965, Jerry Hemsted and Joan Jerrell were married, and they became parents of Jamie, Jesse, and Julie. When the children were growing up he was a 4-H leader for 15 years, coached baseball teams with Jesse and softball teams with Jamie.
One of his proudest moments was receiving the Tehama County CattleWomen’s “Father of Year” award.
In 1980 the trucks were sold, and a new business, Hemsted’s Trailer Corral, was established where they sold horse and stock trailers, and panels.
In the mid 1980’s Hemsted started summering his cows at a ranch that Jim Boyd purchased at Hat Creek. The place needed work. Hemsted and Boyd worked side by side to get it in shape. He had a little RV trailer there and spent most summers for the next 20 years, running cows and water on that beautiful ranch.
It was in 2003 that Hemsted liquidated his cattle herd and went to work for Bengard Ranches. Tom Bengard had ranches all over the place, wanted to buy more ranches, and needed a manager who could hold it together and make it bigger and better. He liked Hemsted and knew he was the man job. He was Bengard’s manager for the next 15 years as they built an empire of 16 ranches scattered throughout California and Oregon.
The year before his retirement, in 2016, Jerry received one of the highest honors a cattleman can receive - he was selected as the California Livestock Man of the Year at the Cow Palace in San Francisco.
“Jerry was a hard worker, whether with the trucks, the cattle, building fence, digging ditches, working on cattlemen’s issues, Jerry gave as much as anybody and more than most. Jerry was helpful, he would help anybody and often worked as hard for other people as he did for himself,” Bengard said.
Hemsted had an incredible memory. He could remember people and names and knew people wherever he went - before Google there was Jerry Hemsted.
“I kind of resented this about Jerry,” said Dan Woolery. “He seemed to know everything about everything. Which is annoying, especially when he was right most of the time.”
Family and friends came from near and far to honor Hemsted on June 17 at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge for a Celebration of Life. Dave Daley handled the introductions of the speakers, with Dan Woolery officiating, and Lloyd Faria as guest speaker.