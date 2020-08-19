Candidate filing has come and gone for a number of Tehama County, Corning, Red Bluff, and other local seats that will be on the Nov. 3 consolidated general election ballot.
All registered voters in Tehama County will receive a ballot by mail this election, and all polling locations will also be open on Nov. 3, giving voters an option of voting either way, said Wally Ziegler, assistant registrar of voters of the Tehama County Elections Office.
Candidates in Corning going for the two open spots on the City Council is Michelle “Shelly” Hargens, Lisa “Chata” Lomeli and incumbent Jose “Chuy” Valerio. Looking to the fill the Mayor’s role is current City Councilman Robert E. Snow, Michael A. LePeilbet and John J. Harrison. Mayor Doug Hatley opted to not run again as he and his wife, Dee Dee, will be moving out of the area upon his retirement. Incumbent Lisa Linnet is once again looking to be Corning’s City Clerk and incumbent Laura Calkins another term as Treasurer (both are running unopposed).
Running for the two seats open on the Corning Union High School District Board is former board member Larry Glover and incumbent Todd Henderson.
Raymond Rodriguez, Jani Greer-Franer and Ted Shoemaker are the three candidate looking to fill two seats on the Corning Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees.
Incumbents Ross Turner and Lilia Rodriguez are both seeking another term on the Corning Healthcare District Board of Directors, with Patricia Hunn on the ballot to fill a short-term on the board due to the resignation of Board member Charles Rouse.
A run-off is on the ballot between Jerry Crow and John Leach for Tehama County Supervisor 5th District.
For a complete list of candidates to be on the ballot for Tehama County, Corning, Red Bluff, Tehama, Gerber, Los Molinos and associated districts/governments, go online to elections@co.tehama.ca.us.