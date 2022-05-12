A crowd of more than 60 people gathered at the Paskenta Community Hall on May 3 for a Tehama County Candidates Night where questions were answered by the 11 candidates who attended.
Flournoy resident Tony Turri served as moderator with his wife, Marianne, and Karen Jones, of Corning as timers.
The evening started with an opportunity for each candidate to introduce themselves, followed by a period of fielding a number of questions, some specific to the office they are seeking, and other questions general for all candidates to answer.
After a break during the event, the candidates gather again for questions, but this time from each other.
Candidates attending included incumbent District 4 Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams and his challenger, Matt Hansen; incumbent District 3 Supervisor Dennis Garton and his opposition, Pati Nolen; going to Tehama County Sheriff, Dave Kain and Chad Parker; and Candy Carlson and Kristi Peterson candidates for Auditor/Controller.
Unopposed candidates, Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, Clerk/Recorder Jennifer Vise and District 1 Supervisor Bill Moule were also in attendance.
Kain and Parker were asked questions concerning the rise in crime in the county and department staffing.
Both Parker and Kain agreed staffing levels at the department need to increase, as well as salary to incentivize employees to stay and recruit new employees.
Parker said the county needs to address the rise in agriculture-related crime, and Kain said he wants to institute a rural-area deputies program for the areas of Paskenta, Manton, Flournoy, Mineral and Lake California.
“We focus so much on the Interstate 5 corridor of the county, but we need to start serving beyond that,” Kain added.
Carlson, who currently serves on the Tehama County Board of Supervisors, said she would like to see more transparency in the Auditor/Controllers office, however, she was questioned about her qualifications to serve in the that position.
Peterson, who has been working for 19 years in the Auditor/Controllers office, currently as assistant auditor, said if elected she plans to update the office with more automation.
“We need to learn to do more with less, and that is a sure way,” she added.
When questioned about groundwater issues in the county, Hansen, who lives is a fairly new community west of Corning, said there is a groundwater problem in the entire state that needs to be addressed. Here in Tehama County he said there does need to be special management of groundwater on the west side of District 4 where the lack of groundwater is critical.
“The westside of the valley is very different from the east,” he said. “We need to work with farmers on ways to put water back in the ground.”
Williams also believes groundwater is an issue in the county, especially on the westside of the Sacramento Valley.
“In the past 15 years we have only seen two wet years,” he added. “That does not provide a way to recharge the aquifers. The board has passed a well sealing ordinance, but were need groundwater recharging projects, but the state will not help to make that happen.”
Garton and Nolen also answered the groundwater question.
“Water seems to be secretive subject in this county,” Nolen said.
Garton said the county needs to look for grants to help the several residents in the county whose domestic wells have gone dry.
“This has to be addressed,” he added.
Many more questions and subjects were discussed and answered during the event which lasted about three hours.