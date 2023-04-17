Tehama County CattleWomen Association member Linda Walker, of Los Molinos was awarded a Common Threads pin on April 5 during the Common Threads North Awards Ceremony and Dinner in Winters.
Along with the pin, Walker was presented a framed U.S. Congressional proclamation and flower bouquet in a crystal vase.
The Common Threads North Award recognizes women in agriculture who have chosen to make a difference in their communities through service and dedication.
Many of Walker’s friends and family attended the ceremony at the Hotel Winters to support and congratulate the well deserving recipient.
As Walker was presented her Common Threads pin, she gave a heartfelt “thank you” as she advocated for agriculture and educating the future generation.
Walker has been involved in agriculture all her life. She was born into a dairy family in Red Bluff and says she was horse crazy and enjoyed being outdoors for as long as she can remember.
After attending the Armstrong School of Business, Walker married her husband, Marshall, and the couple had two children. She worked for Pacific Gas & Electric in Human Resources until she retired in 1993.
The Walker family raised registered Polled Hereford cattle and marketed bulls in the North State for many years.
They were honored by the American Hereford Association with the “Golden Breeders Award” for 50 years in the registered cattle business.
Marshall Walker passed away in 2017 from Parkinson’s disease, the same year the couple was recognized as a “100-Year Farm” by the Tehama County Farm Bureau.
Walker has been a member of the Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association for over 40 years and served as secretary, president and secretary again. She took a key role in organizing the CattleWomen’s participation in “Farm Day” for all Tehama County fourth-grader students, where she presents the “Wow That Cow” program.
In 2000 Walker was named the Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association “CowBelle of the Year” for her dedication to the industry and organization.
She says her goal with CattleWomen is to make the livestock business visible to her community.
“Communities often do not see livestock producers because they are not present at meetings or in the news,” Walker added.
While serving as the association’s president, Walker championed the CattleWomen joining the Chamber of Commerce and attending the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meetings on issues that affect agriculture.
She believes that when you become involved, you become visible.
Because Walker was active in agriculture, she was asked to serve on the Tehama County Planning Commission for a term of eight years. During that time the Commission revised the Tehama County General Plan, leaning on Walker’s knowledge of land use and agriculture, which proved to be a valuable asset to the entire commission.
Her latest adventure was assisting the CattleWomen with the Red Bluff Western Art Show and Sale during the Red Bluff Bull Sale in January.
“Tehama County CattleWomen are very fortunate to have Linda Walker as the association’s secretary because she keeps the members informed about the meetings, special events, and volunteers when help is needed,” said Jean Barton, fellow CattleWomen member.
Past recipients of Common Threads North from Tehama County are Joyce Bundy, Kari Dodd, Linda Borror, Kelly Mora, Joan Hemsted, Shelley Macdonald, and Jean Barton.
Another Common Threads honoree to be recognized this year was Geri Byrne, of Modoc County who has a love of stock dogs and hosts at least two local stock dog trials each year, plus coordinating and hosting the National Sheepdog Finals multiple times in Alturas.
Bonnie Fernandez-Fenaroli, Bobbin Mulvaney, Audrey Tennis and Sharron Zoller were also recipients.