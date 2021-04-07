Tehama County Cattlemen's Association's 18 Hole Golf Scramble and Lunch at Wilcox Oaks Golf Course on March 27 was well attended and a success for all. The weather was sunny, warm at 79 or 80'F, and no wind. A beautiful day for golf and visiting with friends.
However, the hamburgers in the box lunch turned out to be chicken. It reminded me of years ago, when California Cattlemen's Association new secretary, Bill Staiger (1967-1985), ordered chicken for the CCA Banquet at the convention, instead of beef. He never lived that error down.
TCCA President Mike McCluskey and Shelley Macdonald had ordered beef hamburgers but the Wilcox Oaks chef had substituted chicken for a cattlemen's event. Another error not soon forgotten by beef cattle producers.
The 24 teams were checked in by Shelley Macdonald, Bev Ross and Kendra McCluskey, while Nicki Humphrey was selling a 'wing-span' length of tickets for the TCCA Scholarship fundraiser with many nice items donated from dozens of generous sponsors
The winning team was William, Kyle, Ethan Darnell, and Randy Fregoso with a 59 score. Second was Red Bluff Roundup team and third was Steph Dodero RE/MAX team.
Long Drive Lady was Bailey Randel, Long Drive Man was Bryan of Red Bank Farm, Accuracy Drive was Ivar Amen.
Kp # 15 Women was Betty Larsen with 13 feet 5 inches, and Kp # 8 Men was Justin Staley with 21feet 2 inches.
Unfortunately no one won the beautiful blue Honda ATV for a Hole-in-One which Sheena Owens drove and I rode in, when the golfers wanted a cold beverage. We saw four deer plus a turkey while out on the far reaches of the golf course.
TCCA members Dave Stroing and Steve Zane were grilling all beef hot dogs donated by A & R Custom Butchering, under an oak tree near the 18th hole. They were delicious.
The players enjoying the day playing golf included the following teams: Red Bluff Bull Sale team # 1- John and Candace Owens, Bob Funk, Betty Larson; Red Bluff Bull Sale team # 2 - Jenny Owens, Dianne Angelich, Toby Morgan,
Adam Almand; Tehama Angus Ranch team- Kyler Puckett, Bryce Borror, Sean Owens, Tim Cormany; McCarthy and
Rubright team- Diane Kirchner, Ken and Michelle Stannard, and Ted Shea; Red Bank Farms -Ty McCarthy, Kevin and Joe Lucas, Andrew Lippert; Western Crop Insurance - Bert and Anne Owens, Jerry and Ina Brewer; Lockwood Seed & Grain - Brian Lohse, Frank Couto, Pete Knight, Kelly Douglass; Steph Dodero RE/MAX - Harold, Walker, Patrick Dodero, Peter
Mitzel; Pacific Supply - Hoyt Matheson, Bill Crane, Brian Hillskemper, Dale Kinyon; Shasta Livestock - Brad Peek, Joey Shrader, Bill Jennings, Ronnye Garcia; Red Bluff Roundup - James Miller, Gary Ramos, Brad McGilchrist, Justin
Stacy; Los Molinos Ace Hardware - Tim & Karen Kuhn, Chris & Michelle Chapin; Heritage Insurance - Bailey Randel, Laine LaGrande, Angela Reed, Dan Furtado; Zoetis - Kurt Urricelqui: Brooke and Finelly Dominick, Seinna Owens,
Robbie Burt; Shasta Farm & Equipment Team - Chad Amen, B J McFarlane, Bryan Owens, Adam Owens; Sierra Pacific Industries - Mike Savercool, Jeff Moore, Lance Dodd, Greg Mathews.
Other teams without a sponsorship name were - Tony Turri, Anthony May Eric Poldervaart, Craig Taylor; Rob and Will Macdonald, Mark Gilles, Bob Harvey; Kevin Davies, Mark Thompson, Jake Stephens, Kris Darnell; Dayle
Stroud, Bill Gabraith, Matt Ampi, Mike Mason; Kyle Smith, Ken Grisham, Jim Richmond, Jerry Ross; Dave and Jill Delfs,
Art Pine, Tom Bryne; Ivar and Charmaine Amen, Tim and Travis Maddux.
Golfers varied in age from pre-teens to senior citizens, but all had a great time playing golf at the cattlemen's golf scramble.