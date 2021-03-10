Ten teams of five shooters enjoyed the Tehama County Cattlemen's Association Sporting Clays Shoot at Clear Creek Sports Club near Corning on Feb. 28.
I was glad I was riding with Mike and Kendra McCluskey or I would have thought I was lost since it is a long dirt road south and west of Rolling Hills Casino with no signs as you drive past the golf course.
When we left Red Bluff it was 42'F, but the north wind wasn't blowing and 70'F was expected. Just like the spotty rain showers, the wind was really blowing at the sports club and the down jacket I was wearing was appreciated.
The top team winning the beautiful etched tumblers was Carl Bonomini's team, of Hayfork, with Stan Stetson, David Ruiz, Robert and Steve Maraviou with a score of 83.5.
Other teams, not in placing order, were Steve Zane's team with Shane Humphries, Mike Dausse, Keith Skelton, Jeremiah Zane and Doug Rohr; Chad Amen's team with Bryan Owens, B J McFarlane, Adam Owens, and Daren Wooters; Bert Owens team with Mahlon Owens, Sheena Owens, Marek Owens, Greg and Sutter Long; Iver Amen's team with Chandler Long, Dennis Hoskins, and Dickson Pierce.
I hadn't seen Dickson in years, when he was a District 1 California High School Rodeo parent and I was rodeo secretary.
There was also the Lemon Shooters team with Eric Borror, Bill Galbraith, Matt Duquett, Les Grade, Shane Fox, and Frank Bickley; Jill Corbella's team with Carter and Mike Corbella, Harlan Kerr, Trent Ford, and Mark Harrison; Martin Spannaus' team with Steven Sheldon, Mike Spannaus, Shawn Nissen and Jack Scott; Clint Brewer's team with Jerry and Jesse Brewer, Robbie Read and Clint Heiber; Erik Prouty's team with David Ferrasci, Cody Harris, Charlie and Ryan
Mueller.
An attractive engraved award for Top Shooter went to Clint Heiber with a score of 90, and an engraved award for Top Youth Shooter to Shawn Nissen with a score of 71.
Clear Creek Sports Club presented Sutter Long, as the Top Woman Shooter, with a round of shooting clays plus a cap for her score of 55.
First time for me to see a sporting clay shoot. Thankful for getting a ride with Bryce Borror in an ATV as he offered each of the teams either soda pop or water, courtesy of Pepsi Bottling Group of Redding. No alcoholic beverages are allowed
during the shoot.
It was interesting to watch the orange disc flying through the air. Some were high and some were low, and different angles too. When the shooters were high on a ridge in the strong wind gusts, it was hard to gauge the angle the disc would fly. I asked if they could recycle the discs that were missed, but I was told they were fragile and when they hit the ground there
was a crack so they would be disked into the ground.
Tehama County CattleWomen and Cattlemen's members Bev Ross, Shelley Macdonald and Kendra McCluskey handled registration of the shooters as they checked in at 8:30 a.m., welcomed by coffee and doughnuts.
Tehama County Junior Beef Ambassador Samantha Prouty was selling tickets for the Tehama County CattleWomen's fundraiser raffle that will support scholarships and agriculture education projects. There were many generous shooters buying tickets. Sponsors of the beautiful baskets and items were Joan Growney, Bob and Beth Chaney, Steve and Peggy Zane, Rob and Shelley Macdonald, Tehama County Farm Bureau, Jim and Bev Ross, Cindy McCarthy, Mike and Kendra McCluskey, Kevin and Linda Borror, Dan and Kristi Steadman, Diane Kirchner of Ten Point Ranch, Golden State Farm Credit, Tehama County CattleWomen's Association and Western Crop Insurance Agency.
Lunch was socially distanced, outside, out of the wind before the winners were announced. Many thanks to Tehama Angus Ranch for donating the beef hamburgers that Josh Davy, Mike McCluskey and Will Macdonald grilling the burgers over charcoal. Thanks to Food Max for the buns and condiments. Pasta salad and three varieties of homemade cookies with the soda pop and water completed the luncheon.
This shoot was a fundraiser for Tehama County Cattlemen's Association for their scholarships and agriculture education projects, with thanks to sponsors: Shasta Farm and Equipment, Tehama Angus Ranch, Bev and Jim Ross, Jean Barton, Golden State Farm Credit, Prouty Livestock Transportation, Humphrey Construction, Inc; and North Valley Ag Services.
For those who enjoy golf, Tehama County Cattlemen will have an 18 Hole Golf Scramble and Lunch at Wilcox Oaks Golf Course on March 27. Entry deadline is March 19. The Hole-in-One wins a surprise. This fundraiser benefits TCCA Youth Activities and Preservation of Ag and Farming.
For information and registration please call 570-1276 or 736-3428.