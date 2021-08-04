The Tehama County CattleWomen has announced its selection of nine individuals to receive scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. Students selected will be attending college in the fall either in an agriculturally related field, or are from an agricultural family and are majoring in a non-agriculturally related program.
Criteria for selection included academic merit, leadership, and community involvement.
Recipients:
Audra Brown is the daughter of Todd and Sandra Brown of Cottonwood. She is a Red Bluff High School graduate and is currently attending Colorado State University, majoring in Equine Science. After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree, she would like to work in the equine nutrition field.
The daughter of Robert and Karen Mills, Stephanie Mills of Corning is a 2019 Red Bluff High School graduate, currently attending California State University, Chico. She is majoring in Agriculture Education, with the goal of teaching agriculture education at the high school level. Mills has also been the Tehama County Farm Bureau intern for two semesters.
Timothy (TC) Drury is the son of Tim and Wendy Drury of Los Molinos. He is a 2020 graduate of Red Bluff High School and is currently attending Oregon State University. Drury is currently working towards a double major in Sustainability and in Mechanical Engineering. His educational goal to earn a Ph.D. with plans on becoming an Agricultural Engineer.
Paynes Creek resident Kari Dodd resides on her family's ranch with her husband and two children. She is a 2003 graduate of Red Bluff High School and a 2007 graduate of California State University, Chico with a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture Sciences, and an emphasis in Animal Science. She is continuing her education at CSU, Chico and plans to obtain her Masters Degree in Agriculture Education in the spring of 2022. Dodd volunteers her time as a 4-H leader, on the Dairyville Orchard Festival Committee, and as the Beef Ambassador Chairwoman, among other activities.
Kyle Raglin is the son of Jamie and Lori Raglin of Red Bluff. He is a recent graduate of Red Bluff High School and will be attending Shasta College in the fall to earn his degree in welding. Raglin would like to become a welder and one day own a welding business.
The daughter of Mike and Kendra McCluskey of Red Bluff, Jenny McCluskey is currently attending Palmer College of Chiropractic to earn her Doctor of Chiropractic degree. Along with her studies, she is currently working as a museum aid at the Palmer Foundation for Chiropractic History. She is an active member of the Palmer Pediatrics Club, a member of the Student International Chiropractors Association and the Women in Chiropractic Club. McCluskey graduated from Arizona State University with Cum Laude honors.
Hailey Coelho is the daughter of H.D. and Anne Coelho of Gerber. She is a graduate of Mercy High School and has been attending California State University, Chico since the fall of 2018, majoring in pre-nursing. Coelho will be attending Simpson University in the fall and will work toward her career as a registered nurse. She currently volunteers at Enloe Regional Cancer Center and is a member of the Chico State Nursing Club. Coelho has been the College of Natural Sciences Deans List for five semesters.
Rhylee Garrison is the daughter of Shawn and Mily Garrison of Los Molinos. She is currently attending Simpson University where she plans to gain a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing to become a Labor and Delivery Nurse.Garrison has been an active member of the Dairyville Orchard Festival Committee, been a researcher for the 2021 Simpson University Research Symposium and is an active tutor for pre-nursing students. She has been on the Simpson University Dean’s List and is a member of Sigma Alpha Pi.
Red Bluff resident Skylar Glines is the daughter of Zane and Tracey Glines. She is currently attending Southern Oregon University, majoring in Criminal Justice and plans on having a career in school social work. Glines is the Assistant JV Basketball Coach at Phoenix High School and is a Kids Club Counselor at Ashland Family YMCA. She was on the Fall and Winter 2021 Provost’s List of Honor Students.