“Speaking personally,” said Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers as he spoke during the annual Tehama County Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony, “this is an event that I both look forward to and also dread at the same time.”
He went on to say he looks forward to the opportunity to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
“But I dread seeing how many peace officers were lost in the last year, because we all know that one is too many,” Rogers added.
The May 10 evening ceremony honored nine officers who last year died in the line of duty throughout the state. There were also four police canines who died and three officers who died from complications related to COVID-19.
California Highway Patrol Lt. Mike Pizzi, commander of the Red Bluff office, serving as the evening’s master of ceremonies welcomed guests to the High Point Assembly Church in Red Bluff where the memorial took place.
He explained it was Pres. John F. Kennedy in 1962 who signed into law making May 15 Peace Officers Memorial Day in honor of federal, state, and municipal peace officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.
“This is our opportunity to pause and remember those peace officers who gave their lives here in our state,” Pizzi said.
He then recalled the six officers who have died in Tehama County since 1895, starting with Deputy Sheriff Jasper Bogart 1895, Vina Constable John H. Delany 1902, CHP Officer Robert J. Quirk 1971, Corning Police Officer Robert Hart 1978, CHP Lt. John C. Helmick 1989, and the most recent, Red Bluff Police Officer David F. Mobilio 2002.
As keynote speaker, Rogers said, “It is important for us to remember that those who wear a badge do so by choice because of a sense of duty and commitment to public safety.”
He spoke about the many other jobs they could chose to do, “but instead they choose to put on the badge and go to work in order to keep the peace in our society.”
Rogers also shared some of the many aspects of society officers face everyday – such as mediating disputes between neighbors, chasing down cattle that escaped from a trailer, delivering a baby on the side of the highway, pulling motorists out during a blizzard in Red Bluff or wrangling a rattlesnake in the Walmart parking lot.
“There has been discussion throughout our nation during the past several years about the concept of defunding the police,” Rogers added. “If that happens, who will respond in the time of need? Who will keep the peace?”
Along with Rogers remarks, Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders read from Mark 12:28-31 in the Bible, and CHP Lt. Steve Krul read the Tehama County Peace Officers Memorial Proclamation.
Tehama County Sheriff Dave Kain read off the names of the nine officers in the state who died in the line of duty last year as officers, deputies and agents from area law enforcement lit candles for each of the fallen officers and Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears rang the memorial bell.
The ceremony included Lisa Gentry singing the National Anthem and an inspirational song accompanied by pianist Sophia Hackler. Chaplains Eileen Taylor and Dan Jackson provided the opening and closing prayers.
Tehama County Law Enforcement Honor Guard provided the presentation of colors and 21 gun salute. Former CHP Explorer Zach England played Taps, followed by Dave Alexander and Carrie Wigham playing Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.