Richard Muench is hanging up his badge after working as a key component of law enforcement in Tehama County for more than 13 years serving as chief probation officer.
Muench announced during the June 27 Board of Supervisors meeting that he is retiring at which time he was presented a Certificate of Recognition from the board for his years of committed service.
“He is a good boss and we hate to lose him,” Board Chairman Bill Moule said.
Muench has worked 47 years in probation, including time in San Diego and Alameda before coming to Tehama County.
“Out of my 47 years in probation, working in the field, the last 13 years have been the best,” Muench said. “The people of this county, the Board’s support, the administration, with the exception of the prior administrator, have all been extremely good. It has been a pleasure to work here and I thank all of you.”
Supervisor Candy Carlson described Muench as “amazing to work with.”
“The programs you have done with other staff members have been incredible for this community. The people in this community who have really needed your help, you have been there,” she added. “The kinds of programs you have created that are not offered in other communities – you have really stepped up.”
Carlson went on to say that Muench, although he has been working in probation for so long, never lost his ability to sincerely care for his fellow human beings.
Supervisor John Leach said Muench is a friend who, after Leach’s wife passed away, “took me under his arm and showed such care as taking me into his home and providing me lunch. He made sure I didn’t feel alone. Chief, you are welcome into my home at any time.”
Describing Muench as very professional, Supervisor Matt Hansen said he worked closely with Muench and his department during Hansen’s years working in the Red Bluff Police Department.
“I appreciate the support he (Muench) and his department has shown the Red Bluff Police Department and the community over the years,” he added. “Thank you Chief.”
Supervisor Pati Nolan also thanked Muench for his work over the years in Tehama County.
Moule, who is neighbors with Muench, recalled a story of helping Muench move into the neighborhood and in the process killing his new neighbor’s costly and rare fish.
“He never said a word. He is a true friend,” Moule said.
Deputy Chief Probation Officer Greg Ulloa will be serving as interim Tehama County Chief Probation Officer as the county goes through the process of recruiting and hiring a replacement.