Tailgate Food Giveaway
A Tailgate Food Giveaway will take place at Estil C. Clark Park, 103 Fig Lane, Corning from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.
The event is open to any low income Tehama County resident in need of food. Food will be distributed while supplies last.
For more information, to provide resources or to volunteer, call 530-527-6159.
This is a Community Action Agency of Tehama County partnership event.
Corning Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
The Corning Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 at The Links Golf Course at the Rolling Hills Casino in Corning.
Cost is $00 per person and registration will be at 8 a.m. on the day of the tournament or call the Chamber at 530-824-5550,
The tournament will start at 9 a.m. with four person scramble, lunch and awards presented at 2 p.m.
Vendors wanted for Olive Festival-Car Show
The Corning Olive Festival and Car Show is seeking vendors for the Saturday, Oct. 9 event. Booth sites are available for crafters, food, clubs, groups, organizations and more.
Held at the Corning Community Park for the festival and Lennox Field (on the other side of the foot bridge) for the Car Show, the event is for the entire family and will feature the Rotary Olive Drop, live entertainment, kids activities and more.
For more information call the Chamber of Commerce at 530-824-5550.