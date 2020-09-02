The Resource Conservation District of Tehama County (RCDTC) has developed Outdoor Galore, a series of six natural world themed exploratory kits for Tehama County youth between 8 and 11 in age. Each kit contains different nature-based, hands-on activities that encourage outdoor exploration at their own pace. Kits are in short supply and available first-come-first-serve starting Wednesday, Sept. 2 - limitations apply.
Kits will be available for pick-up throughout September while supplies last at the RCDTC office at 2 Sutter St., Suite D, Red Bluff and the Corning Library on Third Street. Due to grant funding the RCDTC is able to offer the kits at no cost – they are free.
The RCDTC recognizes the need to support parents, caregivers, and teachers with home-based learning as well as encouraging youth outdoor exploration during the COVID-19 pandemic. The kits offer stress-free, no obligation, healthy, outdoor learn-play. Hands-on experiences in the natural world are the precursor to learning. Less formal and more tactical play is an impactful approach to learning especially when it comes to developing natural resource awareness for youth.
Youth that email a picture of their finished activity to the RCDTC, tcrcd@tehamacountyrcd.org, will be entered into an opportunity drawing for a chance to win one of three free admission passes to Lassen Volcanic National Park and a $55 value gas card, $55 value. Note, submissions may be posted on the RCDTC’s social media channels and for security reasons no personal information will be made public. Youth can make one entry per Outdoor Galore activity. The opportunity drawing will occur during the last week of October. The trio of winners will be notified via email.
A special thanks to RCDTC’s partners, the Lassen Park Foundation and Lassen Volcanic National Park, for donating the opportunity drawing items and contributing to the kit contents.