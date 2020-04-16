The man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tehama County on April 1 has died, reported Tehama County Health Services Agency Public Health.
The agency said the man, who was in his 60s, died the night of Monday, April 13, expressing “deepest condolences to his loved ones.”
Due to healthcare privacy laws, often referred to as HIPAA, the county is not releasing any additional information concerning the man’s identity.
This coronavirus case remains the only confirmed COVID-19 case in the county as of Tuesday morning, with 167 confirmed negative coronavirus tests conducted.
“We ask the community to continue to abide by the Stay Home Executive Order, practice social distancing, frequently wash hands and stay home if sick,” said Dr. Richard Wickenheiser, Tehama County Pubic Health Officer.
Tehama County Public Health is asking residents to wash their hands, stay in place, maintain six feet distance and cover your face.
Other counties in the area reporting confirmed coronavirus cases include Glenn County–4, Shasta County-25, and Butte County-15.
Visit CDC.gov for instructions to make cloth masks. For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit the following websites: www.cdc.gov www.cdph.gov/covid19 www.covid19.ca.gov www.tehamacohealthservices.net.