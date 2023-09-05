A Tehama County sheriff’s correctional deputy is being accused of workers’ compensation fraud in excess of $500,000.
Yvette Bline Fortier, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested Aug. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two felony counts of workers compensation fraud. Bail was set at $250,000 with a source of bail condition in place. Because Bline has worked at the jail, she was transferred to a neighboring county jail for housing, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation started in early 2023 when the sheriff’s office received information concerning Bline’s suspicious workers compensation activities, the sheriff’s office reported.
Forwarded to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office, the investigation continued in cooperation between the two offices for several months, including surveillance of Bline’s activities.
Several search warrants were obtained, including warrants for medical records with respect to Bline’s alleged fraudulent claims, the D.A.s’ office said.
It is alleged Bline committed the fraud dating back several years.
She was reportedly taken into custody on an arrest warrant and filing of a criminal complaint by the Criminal Prosecution Division of the D.A.’s office.
Funding for the investigation comes through the California Department of Insurance for investigation concerning workers compensation fraud.
“Workers compensation fraud negatively affects each and every Californian in the form of higher prices for goods and services,” Tehama County D.A. Matt Rogers said. “I appreciate our partnership with the California Department of Insurance to investigate and prosecute these cases. I also appreciate the cooperation between the District Attorney’s Office and the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office to bring this particular fraud to light.”
Sheriff Dave Kain said his office is disappointed and angry with these allegations of an employee who committed violations of public trust.
“We are committed to retaining a public’s trust by holding employees accountable and making the public aware of the actions that have been taken here. We take these allegations seriously and acknowledge that no one is above being investigated for criminal actions,” he added.