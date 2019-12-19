A dairy farming couple from Tehama County, Seth and Alexandra Duivenvoorden of Cottonwood received the Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award during the 101st California Farm Bureau Federation Annual Meeting earlier this month.
The award recognizes excellence among young farmers and ranchers and specifically the Duivenvoorden’s accomplishments in production agriculture and leadership activity.
Seth Duivenvoorden, a third-generation farmer, said he “wears every hat” at the family’s Duivenvoorden Farms, which operates a dairy and a raw milk facility. He also works as swine manager for a nearby farming operation. Ali Duivenvoorden handles the social media and internet activities for the dairy farm and works in its office.
A member of the Tehama County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Seth Duivenvoorden said he strives to “bring creative thinking to repairing the reputation of farmers and agricultural enterprises.” His farm has opened itself to school field trips, personal tours and an annual Milk and Cookies Day that attracts some 1,500 people.
Also receiving the award was husband and wife, Johnnie and Kendall White, who are involved in the Napa County grape and wine business.
As winners of their respective awards, the Duivenvoordens and Whites each earned a $4,000 cash prize sponsored by Farm Credit, Kubota and K·Coe Isom. The Duivenvoordens also earned 250 hours’ use of a Kubota tractor, furnished by Kubota Tractor Corp.
The winners will represent California in national competitions to be held next month at the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in Austin, Texas.
The California Farm Bureau Federation works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 34,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of nearly 5.6 million Farm Bureau members.