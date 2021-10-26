The Tehama County Superior Court recently handed down a sentence of 15 years in state prison to a man convicted of sexually abusing a child over a three year period.
Thomas Alexander, 59, of Red Bluff is reported to have repeatedly abused the child, starting when the victim was 8-years-old. He was arrested in his Red Bluff home by police and then booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail until his conviction and sentencing.
- Davon Tyrell Hill, 36, of Red Bluff was sentenced to two years in state prison for unlawful possession of ammunition and violation of post release community supervision.
Hill was on post release community supervision when Tehama County Probation located several handguns, methamphetamine, heroin, and a bag of ammunition on him during a search.
-Brett David Norris, 39, of Red Bluff was sentenced to two years in state prison for first degree residential burglary, driving under the influence of alcohol with two priors and receiving a stolen vehicle.
Norris broke into a woman's home as she was in the process of moving. He also stole a number of items from Walmart in Red Bluff and fled when officers tried to make contact with him.
In another incident, Norris was stopped by a CHP officer for driving a stolen vehicle, at which time he was found to be under the influence of alcohol. This was Norris' third driving under the influence conviction.
In a separate contact with law enforcement, Norris was driving a stolen vehicle which had a punched ignition.
-Levi Gardner Tietsort, 28, of Yreka was sentenced to three years in state prison for felony arson of property of another and assault.
When Corning police officers contacted Tietsort he warned them “something bad would happen”. Later, fires were reported in the proximity of his homeless camp. He set fire to multiple victims' property at two separate camp sites.
In another incident, a man rode this bike into the parking lot where Tietsort stood. Tietsort started yelling at the person on the bike and threw a chunk of concrete at him, striking the man in the head.
-Kasey Eugene Johnson, 33, of Red Bluff was sentenced to two years in state prison for felony failure to register as sex offender.
Johnson, a registered sex offender, was stopped by a sheriff's deputy for a traffic violation in Tehama County. He had moved from Clearlake to Tehama County three months prior, but had failed to register his relocation.
-William Edward Meders, 32, of Corning was sentenced to two years in state prison for first degree burglary with person present.
Meders used a baseball bat to break into a home in-which the resident was home.
-Thomas Robert Dausel, 32, of Redding was sentenced to four years, six months in state prison for attempted carjacking.
A woman was sitting in her car at a gas station parking lot when Dausel approached her and told her to get out of the vehicle. She refused and started screaming. Dausel claimed he had a gun and reached into this pocket. The woman again refused to leave the car and continued screaming. Dausel ran off, but was located by Corning police nearby a short time later. The woman was able to identify Dausel, who eventually admitted to trying to take the car. However, the woman never saw a gun and the officers did not find one on the suspect or in the area.