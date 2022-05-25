A man convicted of sexually abusing three girls over a 10 year span has been sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to 225 years in state prison.
Alejandro Leon Urquidez, 56, of Corning was convicted of 19 felony counts of forcible sexual assault involving three female victims, all of whom where young girls at the time of the abuse.
He was sentenced on nine counts of forcible lewd act upon child; three counts sodomy by use of force; two counts forcible rape, and continuous sexual abuse – all charges including a special allegation of sex crimes aggravating circumstances,
The victims were relatives of Urquidez, who was found guilty by a jury of his peers in Tehama County Superior Court on Feb. 8.
Urquidez was arrested by Corning Police Officer Jeremy Hewitt on Nov. 9, 2019 and booked into the Tehama County Jail. He remained behind bars on bail through the progression of the case.
According to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office, the abuse occurred between 2001 and 2009.
Tehama County Assistant District Attorney James Waugh prosecuted the case with Alessio Larrabee serving as the defendant’s counsel.
The Honorable Judge Jonathan Skillman presided over the trial and will do the same for sentencing.